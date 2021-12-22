Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Franco: I have done ‘a lot of work’ on myself since sex misconduct claims

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 8.02pm
James Franco has said he has done ‘a lot of work on himself’ since claims of sexual misconduct surfaced in 2018 (Ian West/PA)
James Franco has spoken out about the accusations of sexual misconduct made against him almost four years ago.

The 127 Hours actor said he had been “doing a lot of work” on himself since the accusations surfaced and had called on his background with recovery from addiction.

He faced claims of sexual assault in January 2018, when an number of women came forward.

At the time, Franco said the allegations were “not accurate” but did not want to “shut down” people who “did not have a voice”.

The 54th BFI London Film Festival – 127 Hours Premiere
The actor faced claims of sexual assault in January 2018, when an number of women came forward (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to SiriusXM he said: “In 2018 there were some complaints about me and an article about me and at that moment I just thought I’m gonna be quiet, I’m going to pause.

“It did not feel like the right time to say anything.

“There were people that were upset with me and I needed to listen.”

He continued: “There’s a writer called Damon Young and he talked about when something like this happens, then the natural human instinct is to just make it stop.

“You want to get out in front of it and (do) whatever you have to do, apologise and get it done.

“What that doesn’t do is allow you to do the work and look at what was underneath.

“Whatever you did, even if it was a gaffe or you said something wrong, there’s probably an iceberg underneath, of behaviour, of patterning, or just being blind to yourself that isn’t just going to be solved overnight.

“I was in recovery before for substance abuse. There were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction.

“And so I’ve really used my recovery background to kind of start examining this and changing who I was.”

