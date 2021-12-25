Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island star Katie Salmon announces engagement

By Press Association
December 25 2021, 8.34pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Former Love Island contestant Katie Salmon has said she is the “happiest girl alive” after getting engaged.

The reality TV personality, who appeared on the ITV dating show’s second series, shared a photo on Instagram of herself showing off her engagement ring while on holiday in Thailand.

Salmon made headlines as part of the first same-sex couple on Love Island when she coupled up with the late Sophie Gradon.

She wrote: “HE ASKED ME TO BE HIS WIFE. My best friend, my twin flame, The love of my life asked me to marry him and made me the happiest girl alive!!!!

“My baby, we’ve been through so much together and built so much, I cannot wait to share this next chapter with you and take your hand in marriage forever.

“I love you so much I have no other words to say! The best Christmas … YES, YES YES.”

Fellow former islanders including Hayley Hughes sent their congratulations.

She said: “Congratulations lovely.”

Recent islander Eve Gale and model Nicola McLean also shared messages with her online.

Liverpool-raised Salmon worked as a glamour model before appearing on Love Island in 2016.

Gradon, with whom she partnered on the show, took her own life at her home in Ponteland, Northumberland, aged 32 in June 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier