Holly Willoughby hopes 2022 will bring ‘a bit of consistent normality’

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 3.31pm
Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

Holly Willoughby has said she hopes 2022 will bring “a bit of consistent normality”.

This Morning and Dancing On Ice co-presenter Willoughby, 40, posted a New Year’s Eve message to Instagram.

The post read: “Happy New Year… what do I wish for … a bit of consistent normality… I know the one constant is self but it would be nice if 2022 could let us off the rollercoaster for just a bit… sending you and yours huge love.”

Willoughby can be seen sitting on a lit-up moon structure, wearing a gold dress.

2021 has proved to be a successful year for Willoughby.

She has continued to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, scooping the daytime gong at the National Television Awards – and in September of this year, she founded the wellness and lifestyle brand Wylde Moon.

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield holding a trophy together and smiling at the camera.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby after winning the daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)

In her podcast, By The Light Of The Moon, Willoughby told comedian Michael McIntyre that a psychic informed her that she was destined to be a “household name”.

“When I was younger I remember going to – I think it was either Eastbourne Pier or Brighton Pier, I can’t remember.

“There was a psychic lady at the end. My mum took me and my sister to go. She said to me: ‘You’re going to be a household name’.”

Willoughby will return to present Dancing On Ice in January 2022.

