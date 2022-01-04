Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sara Bareilles says 2021 was ‘a very low year’ for her mental health

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 12.30pm
Sara Bareilles performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sara Bareilles has revealed that 2021 was “a very low year” for her mental health.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter, who composed the music and lyrics for West End musical Waitress and is best known for chart hits including Brave and Love Song, reflected on last year in a New Year’s message on Instagram and said she has been assisted by medication.

She said: “It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication.

“It’s been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help. It is helping. I am relieved and feel more like myself – and I will find my way again and now it feels possible.

“If you’re struggling – I see you and I hope you remember you’re not stuck as long as you’re willing to change the view. Begin again.”

Sara Bareilles wearing a black suit and smiling at the camera.
Sara Bareilles attending the opening night of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre, London (Ian West/PA)

In 2021, Bareilles went back into acting by joining the cast of sitcom Girls5Eva, a comedy which follows a former girl group who try to get back into the spotlight.

In June of 2021, she told People: “I have to be in front of the camera again and have to get dressed and get hair done…

“It brings up a lot of stuff for me. I have been someone who’s struggled with body image issues my whole life and I’ve struggled with feelings of being self-conscious as I’ve gotten older…

“Ultimately, whether one pair of jeans fits or not, I can still enjoy the world and the people I love … There’s so much to celebrate, so I try to be gentle.”

Her Instagram post also mentioned that she took a trip to Finland, where “Northern Lights graced our final night and we chased them on snowmobiles and yelped with delight as they rippled upwards and across the universe”.

