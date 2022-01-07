Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ant McPartlin says he worried new show Limitless Win would ‘bankrupt ITV’

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 12.02am
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at a Bafta TV preview (Ian West/PA).
Ant McPartlin has said he and Declan Donnelly were worried they were going to “bankrupt ITV” with their new game show.

Limitless Win sees contestants compete for the world’s first unlimited jackpot.

Five hour-long episodes will air on Saturday nights, with the channel describing the show as “packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion”.

McPartlin told the PA news agency: “We did worry that we were going to bankrupt ITV.”

Donnelly quipped they would have to call fellow TV presenter Andi Peters, known for running cash competitions on ITV’s morning programmes, for “more prize money”.

Asked what makes their show stand out, McPartlin said: “I think ours is different because the answer to every question is a number, and it’s very simple, and everyone can play along.

“You don’t have to be the brains of Britain. And with other quiz shows, suddenly when you get into very serious money, the answers become impossible to play along with, but with this you can have a stab at every one.

“And what makes it different is it’s the world’s first limitless jackpot. That’s the selling point for us, and that’s what hooked us in, is the fact there’s no top prize, and if you played this game right, you could win millions upon millions of pounds.”

The duo have hosted a series of primetime shows over the years, including Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and won a raft of TV awards, including most popular TV presenter at the National Television Awards for 20 years running.

Dec waving and Ant smiling
Ant and Dec (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

However, Donnelly said Limitless Win grabbed his attention more than any other show over the past decade.

“Nothing has really tickled us in the last 10 years, nothing’s really grabbed us. And the first time we played this, we were like, ‘Oh my God, I love it. I love it’,” he said.

McPartlin recalled a moment when the pair found it hard to keep their composure when a couple on the show decided to risk a lot of money.

He said: “We wear our emotions on our face, and there’s one point in the first episode where the couple that we have on risk a lot of money that they’d already banked, and we nearly have kittens, and nearly jump over the side of the set.”

Limitless Win starts on ITV on January 8.

