Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Mark Wahlberg says bonding with daughter’s boyfriend is new workout motivation

By Press Association
January 8 2022, 6.22am Updated: January 8 2022, 8.36am
Mark Wahlberg jokes of workout motivation change to with bond daughter’s boyfriend (Graham Norton Show/PA)
Mark Wahlberg jokes of workout motivation change to with bond daughter’s boyfriend (Graham Norton Show/PA)

Mark Wahlberg has joked about changing his workout motivation from protecting his daughters to bonding with their boyfriends.

The actor, 50, said both he and his daughter were “lucky” and praised the unnamed young man in a video posted from a gym.

Wearing matching orange T-shirts, Wahlberg said: “I used to work out to keep guys away from my girls.

“Now I’m working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that.”

Wahlberg is known for his fondness for physical fitness and starred alongside fellow gym-enthusiast Dwayne Johnson in the 2013 film Pain and Gain.

Captioning the video he wrote: “Ella is a lucky girl and I’m a lucky dad! He is a great young man.”

Wahlberg is due to appear as a swashbuckling treasure hunter with Spiderman star Tom Holland in the much-delayed film adaptation of Uncharted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]