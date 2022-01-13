Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly live tour to have BSL interpreters after campaign by Rose Ayling-Ellis

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.28am Updated: January 13 2022, 12.10pm
Strictly live tour to have BSL interpreters following campaign by Rose Ayling-Ellis (Guy Levy/BBC/ PA)
The Strictly Come Dancing live tour shows will all have British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters, following a campaign by show champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Professional dancer Janette Manrara, who stars in the show and will host the tour, said the changes will ensure that “everyone feels included” and is able to enjoy the performances.

Ayling-Ellis, who was the popular dancing contest’s first deaf contestant, has called for BSL to be given legal status, describing the current situation as “a big problem” for the deaf community.

Speaking to the BBC’s The One Show, Manrara said the awareness raised by the Eastenders actress, 27, was a “wonderful thing”.

“Rose really created such an awareness for the deaf community,” she said.

“Not just on the main show on Strictly but also on the live tour. Myself I’m trying to make sure I put captions on as much as possible with anything that I post.

“That’s the beauty of the show.

“You take someone like Rose who comes in, does such a fantastic job and now on the live tour we’re going to have an interpreter at every single show to make sure everyone feels included.

“So they can really enjoy the show as well.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice celebrate winning Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Although BSL was recognised as a language in its own right by the Government in 2003, it has no legal protection.

Ayling-Ellis said she had spoken to Labour MP Rosie Cooper about her Bill in Parliament, which aims to declare BSL as an official language of the UK.

She and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice defeated Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing on the show, in Strictly’s closely fought final before Christmas.

Pernice said he had since decided to have an interpreter on his upcoming solo tour.

The Strictly live tour is due to kick off on January 20 at the Utilita Arena, in Birmingham.

