Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella in 2022

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 3.18am Updated: January 13 2022, 4.08am
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella in 2022 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella in 2022 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline the 2022 Coachella music festival, organisers have announced.

The world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, has experienced multiple delays and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to return this year over two weekends – April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Watermelon Sugar singer Styles is set to headline both Fridays, with Eilish on the Saturdays and global megastar West, also known as Ye, taking the Sunday slots.

Also included in the Friday line up are Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, slowthai and Bristol-based punk rockers IDLES.

Saturday’s line up features Flume, 21 Savage and  WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion as well as award winning London musician Arlo Parks.

Doja Cat, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels and Fatboy Slim join West in Sunday’s line up.

Glastonbury Festival
Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish is scheduled to headline both Saturdays at the festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia were also announced to be returning to the desert.

Organisers said the festival’s first weekend had already sold out, with presale for weekend two due to begin on Friday at 6pm UK time.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place in the Indio desert near Palm Springs and attracted about 250,000 attendees in 2019.

The 2020 event was scheduled for April of that year before being pushed to October because of the global pandemic.

It was then moved to April 2021 before again being cancelled due to the health crisis.

The cancelled Coachella had been set to be headlined by Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and political rap-metal band Rage Against The Machine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]