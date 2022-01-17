First look image of new Britain’s Got Talent series sees judges finally reunite

An error occurred. Please try again.

A first-look image of the forthcoming series of Britain’s Got Talent sees the judges reunite for the first time in two years.

The judging panel, consisting of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, will return to our screens in spring, ITV has said.

The popular ITV entertainment show did not take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to safeguard “the wellbeing and health of every person involved in the programme”.

The teaser image shows Cowell, Holden, Dixon and Walliams back together on the first day of the auditions at the London Palladium.

Filming of the 15th series had been scheduled to begin last January, however, production was delayed and then postponed till 2022.

Hundreds of people are involved in the making of the talent competition, with pre-recording for the audition stage of the competition usually beginning in mid-January.

The show typically airs from around April until July, with the semi-final and final stages broadcast live.

Difficulties in filming amid the pandemic are compounded because acts travel from all over the UK and sometimes abroad to take part in the show, hosted by Ant and Dec.

The last series saw the dance troupe Diversity, who won the show in 2009, perform a Black Lives Matter routine which portrayed a man in a police uniform kneel on Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

The talent show did not take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/PA)

The routine, which sparked more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, won the must-see moment at the 2021 TV Bafta Awards, the only award voted for by the public.

Cowell, who created the show, was replaced by Diversity dancer Banjo on the judging panel for the final and semi-finals of the last series as he was recovering from a back injury.

It was also confirmed last week that Cowell is engaged to his long-term partner Lauren Silverman.

The 62-year-old TV mogul is believed to have popped the question on Christmas Eve during their recent holiday in Barbados, according to reports.

American socialite Silverman, 44, and Cowell confirmed their romance in 2013 and became parents to a son, Eric, on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to our screens in spring, on ITV.