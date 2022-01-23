Oti Mabuse mistakenly overmarks Ben Foden in Dancing On Ice gaffe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oti Mabuse was forced to clarify her score on Dancing On Ice after accidentally overmarking Ben Foden.

The professional dancer, best known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, made her debut as a judge on the ITV show this series, replacing John Barrowman.

Former England rugby player Foden was first to perform during Sunday’s show, delivering a routine to Livin’ la Vida Loca by Ricky Martin featuring hip-shaking and jumps.

What a way to start the show… @ben_foden is simply the chest #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/zx35z9rDxF — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 23, 2022

The judging panel scored him 23 out of a possible 40 points, with Jayne Torvill praising him for the “fun” routine.

However, Mabuse initially awarded him 6.5 points but quickly admitted she had become too “excited” and pressed the button for six twice – resulting in an additional half point.

Despite Foden urging Mabuse to let him keep the half point, co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield said they would have to deduct it.

Second on the ice was Connor Ball, bassist in boyband The Vamps, who skated to Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones.

He started the performance holding a bass guitar and his bandmates watched on from the audience.

His performance earned him 29 points out of 40, with judge Christopher Dean describing his routine as “jam-packed” and adding: “The song may say paint it black, but I see some gold shining through.”

The second group of celebrities are taking to the ice, although former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens is absent due to an injury sustained during training.

Six of the competition’s 12 couples skated last weekend, with Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt topping the leaderboard.

The episode began with a group dance by the professionals to Higher Power by Coldplay, in which they flew through the air on harnesses.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.