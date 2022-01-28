Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olly Alexander scores chart success with new Years & Years album

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 6.00pm
Olly Alexander of Years & Years with his award for reaching number one (Official Charts Company/PA)
Night Call has become the second Years & Years album to reach number one in the charts.

The record is the first to be released since the former three-piece became a solo project for frontman Olly Alexander, who enjoyed a breakout 2021 starring in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.

Some 75% of the album’s total chart sales came from physical copies, according to the Official Charts Company.

Alexander, 31, said: “I’m just really, really proud. Everybody who got this album and streamed it – I can’t believe it, thank-you so, so, so much. We got number one, baby.”

Mikey Goldsworthy will still play live with Alexander while Emre Turkmen will focus on his solo work as a writer and producer.

Years & Years last reached number one in 2015 with Communion, while their 2018 album Palo Santo peaked at number three.

Leeds post-punk band Yard Act finish the week in second place with their debut album The Overload.

It becomes the fastest-selling debut on vinyl of any band this century, surpassing the first-week vinyl sales of It Won’t Always Be Like This by Irish rockers Inhaler in July 2021.

Following his death last week, three albums by Meat Loaf return to the top 40 including two in the top 10.

His 1977 debut Bat Out Of Hell lands at number three, marking a new peak for the record, while greatest hits compilation Hits Out Of Hell secures number five.

Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell is at number 24.

On the singles chart, We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney film Encanto holds on at number one, denying Peru by Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran the top spot.

