Doughnuts and Firework unmasked on ITV’s The Masked Singer

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 8.52pm Updated: January 29 2022, 8.54pm
Who was Doughnuts? (ITV/PA)
England striker Michael Owen and actress Jaime Winstone have been unmasked in a double elimination on The Masked Singer.

The sports star, 42, and Winstone, 36, the daughter of actor Ray Winstone, had their identities revealed after landing in the bottom three alongside Rockhopper.

Owen had been dressed as Doughnuts, while Winstone had been masquerading as Firework.

Following his unmasking, Owen said: “I have been approached to do other TV shows but I usually have a busy TV schedule and that has always meant I haven’t been able to or I hadn’t felt like the shows were a good fit.

“I have four children and they have been badgering me to do one and then this opportunity came up.

“When this opportunity came up I decided to say yes – but I still had to overcome a hurdle as there was the small matter of the Manchester Derby potentially being moved which would clash with one of the filming dates, but thankfully everything fell into place.”

Brentford v Arsenal – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Michael Owen (PA)

His identity was correctly guessed by Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross.

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and England star Owen, who was the second contestant unmasked and performed Five’s Everybody Get Up, spoke about his nerves when he first performed.

He said: “I have to admit I was petrified. A lot of people on the show are professional singers or have had some training but singing as you can tell is probably the least of my strengths.

“I can’t recall ever having nerves like I had on the first show – my whole body went numb when I went out and saw the crowd for the first time.

“I knew I was useless and it took an awful lot of courage but it also really helped having the costume on – I’m not sure I could have done it without that.”

Winstone was unveiled first, with her good friend and panellist Rita Ora failing to guess her identity on Saturday night.

Commenting on the panel’s guesses, which included Jamelia, Jennifer Lawrence and both Danny Dyer and his daughter, Dani, she said: “Rita actually guessed me once but convinced herself that I would never do this show.

“I really wanted to have some fun with what I do for a living and I’m so happy I did, it has unlocked my inner pop star – the young Jaime in me was smiling cheek to cheek.”

Black Friday 2021
Jaime Winstone (PA)

The Kidulthood star, who has a son, Raymond, said of taking part in the show: “The last two years have been very doom and gloom for our industry and ultimately, I love to perform.

“I usually take on roles that are very gritty and serious, so for me this was a great way to show people what I can do, what I love doing and to make my son very happy.

“He’s going to think his mummy is a firework. This was my main reason.”

Robobunny, Panda, Mushroom, Rockhopper and Traffic Cone remain in the competition, and will compete in next week’s semi-final.

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander was a guest on the panel alongside the regular line-up of presenter Davina McCall, singer Ora, broadcaster Ross and comedian Gilligan.

Poodle was revealed to be Keane singer Tom Chaplin following an unmasking on the January 22 show.

