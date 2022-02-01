Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 4.14am
Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother (Matt Crossick/PA)
Prue Leith opens up about the deaths of her first husband and brother (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dame Prue Leith’s first husband asked doctors if he could have “a bit of assistance” with dying, The Great British Bake Off host has revealed.

The chef and TV presenter, 81, who is in favour of assisted dying, opened up about the deaths of Rayne Kruger and her brother.

She said Mr Kruger, who died from emphysema in 2002, had wanted to go peacefully.

The chef and TV presenter, who is in favour of assisted dying, opened up about the deaths of Rayne Kruger and her brother, David (RTE/PA)

The couple were married for almost 30 years before the author’s death, aged 80.

Speaking to RTE One, Leith said shortly before his death her husband had asked if he could be allowed to die “with a bit of assistance, an extra dose of morphine” with her at his side.

She said that peaceful deaths do not often occur in hospital, adding “if it does the patient is very lucky”.

Leith had a 13-year affair with Kruger, while he was married to her mother’s best friend, before they eventually married and had a son, Daniel, and adopted a daughter, Li-Da, from Cambodia.

Leith, who is in favour of assisted dying, spoke to RTE One (RTE/PA)

She married fashion designer John Playfair in 2016.

Speaking about her brother, who had bone cancer, she continued: “In the end, he died because he refused to take anymore antibiotics and he could do that, that was within his power, but that meant he got pneumonia.

“For the last five days of David’s life, he was at home… and his wife felt dreadful because she sat there praying that he would die.”

Leith believes assisted dying should be available to everyone as long as the person has just six months to live and has the proper mental capacity to make the decision.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier