Louise Redknapp ‘heartbroken’ by death of dog Blu

Louise Redknapp has said she is “absolutely heartbroken” following the death of her beloved dog Blu.

The singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star, 47, frequently shares photos of the shar pei and her other dog Rudi on Instagram and runs a special account for documenting their adventures.

Redknapp’s other pet, a dog named Corky, died in October 2020.

Sharing a gallery of photos of herself with her dog, she wrote: “I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning.

“I am going to miss you so much my darling girl your escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say ‘bed time’ and getting on mummy’s bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day.

“I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

“We’ll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells.”

She signed off the message from “Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beaus,” referring to her sons Charles and Beau, who she shares with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

Last year she paid tribute to her pets on international dog day, writing: “As you all know I love my dogs Rudi and Blu so much, they are such a huge part of the family!

“Everyday they fill us with so much happiness and laughter with the things they get up to! And there is no better feeling than seeing them so happy and excited when we walk through the front door!”