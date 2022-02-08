Oscar nod leader The Power Of The Dog explores a dark and complex relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oscar nod leader The Power Of The Dog explores a dark and complex relationship

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 3.54pm Updated: February 8 2022, 4.24pm
Oscar nod leader The Power Of The Dog explores dark and a complex relationship (Netflix/PA)
Jane Campion’s dark western The Power Of The Dog, which has led the pack at the 94th Academy Award nominations, explores the complicated relationship between two men.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as cruel rancher Phil Burbank, Kodi Smit McPhee as timid young man Peter, as well as Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

It earned 12 nods at this year’s nominations, including best picture, best director, best actor for Cumberbatch, best supporting actress for Dunst and best supporting actor for both Plemons and Smit McPhee.

The Power Of The Dog is based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage (Netflix/PA)

Based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, the story takes place in Montana in 1925.

The Burbank brothers, Cumberbatch and Plemons, meet Rose Gordon and her son Peter, Dunst and Smit McPhee, during a cattle drive.

Plemons’ character is quickly taken by Dunst’s Rose and they later marry.

The pair are the first real life acting couple to be nominated for Oscars for the same film since Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? in 1967.

Plemons and Dunst are are the first real life acting couple to be nominated for Oscars for the same film since 1967 (Netflix/PA)

There is tension in the newly created family as Cumberbatch’s rancher is volatile and aggressive towards Smit McPhee’s character.

However, as time goes on, this initially hostile relationship softens and becomes more complex.

Cumberbatch was previously nominated for a best actor Oscar for The Imitation Game in 2015 but it is Smit McPhee’s first nod from the Academy.

Campion has made history as the first woman to be nominated for the best director Oscar twice, having been nominated for The Piano in 1994, and has landed her first best picture nomination.

Director Jane Campion has made history as the first woman to be nominated for the best director Oscar twice (Netflix/PA)

The film’s producers, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, said it was an “incredible privilege” to have worked with Campion. They described her as “a visionary director and one of the world’s finest filmmakers”.

“Her artistry and graceful command of this story can be seen in every frame of the film and we are so grateful to The Academy for recognising it with 12 nominations,” the producers said.

Other nominations garnered by the film were best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best editing, best original score, best production design and best sound.

