Olivia Munn ‘felt like body was failing’ during breastfeeding struggle

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 10.06am
Olivia Munn has told of her struggle to breastfeed her son (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Munn has told of her struggle to breastfeed her son (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Munn has said she “cried and cried” and felt like her body was “failing” as she struggled to breastfeed her newborn son.

The X-Men star welcomed her first child Malcolm with comedian John Mulaney at the end of last year.

She revealed her struggles to feed her baby in a video on Instagram, saying she consulted lactation experts, tried lactation teas, soups and vitamins, as well as heating pads and three different breast pumps as she battled with low supply.

She even wore a device filled with formula around her neck with tubes taped to her nipples to try to stimulate production while feeding her baby.

She wrote: “None of it worked! I cried and cried! I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby.

“But then I said f*** it. Breast feeding is good…And so is formula.

“To the mamas out there, do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, announced the arrival of Malcolm Hiep Mulaney on Christmas Eve.

Stand-up star Mulaney confirmed the couple were expecting a baby in September while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, as he detailed the “challenging time” he has suffered since experiencing a drugs relapse.

Mulaney told Meyers: “I packed a lot into this year. Is it September now? Since last September, I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife.

“I host SNL on Halloween, I relapsed on drugs after the show, not directly after, well after goodnights.

“I went to rehab again, this time for two months, I got out in February, lived in sober living for another month-and-a-half.

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. You know Olivia Munn very well.

“She got to date me right off recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch, but it’s a very lucky thing to have met this woman.

It has been a challenging time. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible.

“She has kind of held my hand through that hell and we’re having a baby together.

“I was nervous when I was about to say the news. We are both really, really happy.”

