Home Entertainment TV & Film

Caitlyn Jenner says daughter Kylie doing well after birth of son

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 11.16am
Caitlyn Jenner said daughter Kylie is doing well following the birth of her second child (PA)
Caitlyn Jenner has said her daughter Kylie is “doing great” after giving birth to her second child last month.

Reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie, 24, confirmed the arrival of her son earlier this week, sharing a black and white photo of his tiny hand with her 309 million Instagram followers.

She and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott already have a four-year-old daughter.

Caitlyn, who now has 19 grandchildren, spoke about her family’s new arrival while appearing on Good Morning Britain by video link from Malibu.

Asked whether she has met the baby, the 72-year-old replied: “Oh, we’re going there. Yes, I have. The family is growing.

“Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I’ve got to be very quiet. I have got to be very sensitive when I talk about the family.

“But they’re great, Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good.

“I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, by my son Burt and his wife Val. They’re due in a month with a little girl. So I’m going for number 20 here in about a month.

“I can never keep all of the birthdays right, it’s all on computer.”

Kylie Jenner and Scott, a chart-topping rapper whose songs include Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode, started dating in 2017 and daughter Stormi was born the following year.

They reportedly split in 2019 but were said to have rekindled their romance shortly after.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy private and did not go public with the news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

The couple announced they were expected a second child in a 90-second video shared to Instagram in September.

