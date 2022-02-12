Natalie Imbruglia reveals how baby son inspired her to join The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Natalie Imbruglia reveals how baby son inspired her to join The Masked Singer

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 9.32pm
Natalie Imbruglia performs onstage during a concert at the Shepherds Bush Empire in 2005 (PA)

Natalie Imbruglia has revealed she decided to appear on The Masked Singer for her son who “loves” the Panda character she chose.

The 47-year-old pop star, whose hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, announced in October 2019 that she had given birth to a boy named Max Valentine.

She had previously told fans she got pregnant with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.

Speaking after being crowned winner of The Masked Singer on Saturday night, she said: “I did it for my son. He loves the character I chose.

“I also thought it would be fun to sing with a mask on. No need to spend hours in hair and make-up.

“I liked the idea of hiding my identity and putting on an accent to throw people off the scent. I guess it’s also an acting gig.”

Imbruglia, who released her first album of new material in a decade last September, said she “loved” her Panda mask and wished she could have taken it home.

“I chose a character I could humanise and that I could dance in,” she added.

The singer admitted to initially struggling with performing from behind the mask.

She said: “I was terrified and I can’t remember the first two performances. I thought the mask would make me feel more confident but it took a while to get used to.

“Your voice is booming back at you so that is strange at first. By the third performance I was loving it.

“You sweat a lot too so that made me feel better about eating all the treats in the dressing room.”

