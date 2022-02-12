Natalie Imbruglia reveals how baby son inspired her to join The Masked Singer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Natalie Imbruglia has revealed she decided to appear on The Masked Singer for her son who “loves” the Panda character she chose.

The 47-year-old pop star, whose hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, announced in October 2019 that she had given birth to a boy named Max Valentine.

She had previously told fans she got pregnant with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.

Speaking after being crowned winner of The Masked Singer on Saturday night, she said: “I did it for my son. He loves the character I chose.

“I also thought it would be fun to sing with a mask on. No need to spend hours in hair and make-up.

“I liked the idea of hiding my identity and putting on an accent to throw people off the scent. I guess it’s also an acting gig.”

Imbruglia, who released her first album of new material in a decade last September, said she “loved” her Panda mask and wished she could have taken it home.

“I chose a character I could humanise and that I could dance in,” she added.

The singer admitted to initially struggling with performing from behind the mask.

She said: “I was terrified and I can’t remember the first two performances. I thought the mask would make me feel more confident but it took a while to get used to.

“Your voice is booming back at you so that is strange at first. By the third performance I was loving it.

“You sweat a lot too so that made me feel better about eating all the treats in the dressing room.”