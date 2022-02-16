Kerry Katona and Kim Woodburn in line-up for TV cooking show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Kerry Katona and Kim Woodburn in line-up for TV cooking show

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 2.04pm
The stars who have signed up for E4's Celebrity Cooking School (Channel 4/PA)
The stars who have signed up for E4’s Celebrity Cooking School (Channel 4/PA)

Kerry Katona, Sam Thompson and Kim Woodburn are among the celebrities who have signed up for a crash course on cooking for a new TV show.

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran, musician Shaun Ryder, presenter Zeze Millz, First Dates waitress Laura Tott, and comedian Paul Chowdhry will also be among the famous faces taking part in E4’s Celebrity Cooking School.

The show will see the stars learn about the culinary arts from top chefs.

Kim Woodburn – Women in Film and Television Awards
TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn will be taking part in the star-studded show (Andy Butterton/PA)

They will be trained and judged by Michelin-starred Giorgio Locatelli, owner of London-based Italian restaurant Locanda Locatelli, who will be aided by Michelin-trained chef and TikTok star Poppy O’Toole.

Ms O’Toole lost her job as a chef at a restaurant due to the pandemic, but rose to fame on the social media platform, where she now has two million followers, after a video she created showing how to make McDonald’s hash browns went viral.

Celebrity Cooking School will be hosted by radio and TV presenter Melvin Odoom, and promises to be entertaining as the novice cooks are asked to complete complicated culinary tasks.

Made in Chelsea Press Junket – London
Former Made In Chelsea star turned social media influencer Sam Thompson has signed up for Celebrity Cooking School (Ian West/PA)

Also joining cleaning queen Woodburn and former Made In Chelsea star Thompson in the challenge is former professional footballer Kevin Alexander Stephens, now a social media content creator known as Stevo The Madman, and Made In Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio.

The judges will decide who stays and who goes in the competition after the stars attempt to tackle a series of complex cooking challenges well beyond their ability.

The winner will be crowned “Best in Class” at the end of the competition.

– Celebrity Cooking School is due to air later this year on E4 and online streaming platform All4.

