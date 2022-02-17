Kit Harington ‘grateful’ he got sober before having a child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kit Harington ‘grateful’ he got sober before having a child

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 8.34am
Kit Harington said he is grateful he got sober before having a child (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kit Harington said he is grateful he got sober before having a child (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Actor Kit Harington has said he is “so grateful” he got sober before having a baby with his Game Of Thrones co-star.

Harington, best known for playing Jon Snow in HBO’s sprawling fantasy series, overcame problems with alcohol and depression following the end of Game Of Thrones.

Last year, the 35-year-old became a parent for the first time when his wife, actress Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the show, gave birth to a son.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire after their wedding (Jane Barlow/PA)

Harington told the Guardian that becoming sober “saved” him.

Talking about addiction, he said: “This is a very addictive job.

“In a week’s time, I’m going to go out, stand on stage and get applause and it’s going to be a huge rush and a high.

“The trouble is, I never really wanted to come down from that high.

“Now, I’ve learned how I do that and I’m much happier for it… So I’m well on my path to recovery, and all I can say to anyone thinking about it is it’s a wonderful way of living your life.

“It saved me, for sure.

Kit Harington
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones (HBO)

“I feel like a much more grounded, settled person. I’m so grateful that I got sober before having a child.”

London-born Harington and Scottish actress Leslie met while starring together in the TV series and the couple tied the knot in 2018 at her ancestral castle in Aberdeenshire.

Talking about his son turning one, Harington said: “You know, I’ve noticed that my little boy loves applause.

“He’s the son of two actors so he’s going to, isn’t he?

“But everything he does, he wants applause. It’s making me and Rose terrified.

“I think I was a show-off and I liked getting celebrated by my mother. I like attention.”

The actor added that there is a part of him that is “always trying to get away” from the Game Of Thrones comparison.

Talking about his experience during the end of the popular series, he added: “I wasn’t very well through a portion of it towards the end, so I could say that an element of me didn’t survive it.

“But I think that would have happened were I in that show or not.

“I look at it with great fondness. I feel very privileged to have been in it and I’m continuing to get to be in the theatre, in large part, because of that show.

“There’s a baby boy downstairs, and my wife, who I met on the show.

“I looked at it from a perspective of tortuousness and anxiousness a lot when I was in it.

“I’ve got no reason to be doing that now.”

Harington is next playing Henry V at the Donmar Warehouse – directed by Donmar associate director Max Webster – from February to April.

