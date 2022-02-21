Strictly star Johannes Radebe: I’m now in a place where I can accept love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly star Johannes Radebe: I’m now in a place where I can accept love

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.02am
Johannes Radebe (Ian West/PA)
Johannes Radebe (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe said he has never given relationships a chance but feels he is now in a place where he can “accept love”.

The professional dancer, 34, also revealed he would like to be a father at some point.

Radebe made Strictly history last year alongside Bake Off star John Whaite as the first all-male couple and finished as runners-up behind soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Johannes Radebe and John Whaite finished as runners-up on the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He told Hello! magazine: “I’ve never given relationships a chance.

“We can’t love someone else if we don’t love ourselves, but I’m now in a place in my own mind where I can accept love because I know how to give love.

“I’m still waiting for someone to step forward for me and know there are wonderful people out there.

“And yes, I’d like children one day. Parenthood is a huge responsibility I’d like to share.”

The South African dancer joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, having previously been on South Africa’s version of Strictly and Dancing with the Stars.

However, Radebe revealed that he considered giving up his “beautiful life” in the UK and returning home at one stage due to a number of family deaths causing him to feel lost.

He explained: “Three members of my family had died. I felt lost and wanted to be there for my mum and the others.

“I was living a beautiful life in the UK but started to question what was more important. My career had taken me away from my family for years and I felt guilty. It still bothers me to this day.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

“I live alone and don’t have a partner. So, I thought by going home I could lead a simpler life around people I love.”

The dancer said that his supportive late Aunt Martha, who died of Covid-19 last year, influenced his decision to stay.

“She told me I was highly favoured, not because of what I do on the dancefloor but because my purpose is about extending myself to help others”, he said.

Radebe has been travelling around the UK over the past month with Whaite as part of the star-studded line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The dancer is also preparing to tell his life story in his upcoming solo UK tour titled Johannes Radebe: Freedom.

Reflecting on his life in the UK, he said: “It’s amazing to be in a country where, as I walk down the street, I’m greeted and appreciated.

“There’s nowhere else in the world I’d rather be, and I’ve never felt such freedom.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier