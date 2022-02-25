Dave joined by US rap megastars to headline Wireless festival 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Multi-award winning artist Dave will be joined by hip hop megastars from across the pond to headline this year’s Wireless festival.

The British rapper will be joined by Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, ASAP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, J Cole and SZA for the festival, which takes place at three sites over two weekends.

The event, billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of contemporary black music, begins on Friday July 1 and ends on Sunday July 11.

WAP singer Cardi B will lead an historic all female line up at Finsbury Park (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Performances will take place at two London venues, in Crystal Palace and Finsbury Park, and at the Birmingham NEC – with the festival returning there for the first time since 2014.

ASAP Rocky leads the headliners for the first weekend at Crystal Palace, in south London, with his first show on British soil in six years.

The rapper, who recently announced he and Rihanna were expecting their first child, is known to continuously break the hip hop mould and has become a major cultural force;

He is followed by J Cole on the Saturday and Tyler, The Creator on the Sunday.

The following weekend all eyes will be on Finsbury Park where an historic all female line up of Cardi B, SZA and Nicki Minaj will take to the stage.

The event will be SZA’s first European festival headline slot and her first UK performance in four years.

That same weekend Dave, who recently won best hip hop/grime/rap act the 2022 Brit awards, will headline in Birmingham, followed by Cardi B on Saturday and J Cole on Sunday.

The event will be US singer SZA’s first European festival headline slot and her first UK performance in four years (Ian West/PA)

The 23 year-old, who already has a host of major UK musical accolades under his belt, was forced to reschedule several shows following damage and delays caused by Storm Eunice.

Further acts are due to be announced at noon on Friday.

For the first time the festival will partner with BBC Radio 1Xtra, who will broadcast live on site and conduct exclusive backstage interviews.

Radio 1Xtra DJs will also host Wireless stages and provide live DJ sets.

Tickets for Wireless will go on general sale at noon on Monday February 28.