Golda Rosheuvel’s family history helped her portray Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Golda Rosheuvel’s family history helped her portray Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 6.24pm
Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton (Ian West/PA)
Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton (Ian West/PA)

Actress Golda Rosheuvel has revealed how her family’s royal connections helped her successfully take on the role of the Queen in Bridgerton.

Rosheuvel, 52, plays Queen Charlotte in Netflix hit Bridgerton and is also known for her roles in Luther, Lady Macbeth and Silent Witness.

Speaking to Tatler magazine for their special Bridgerton issue, the Guyanese-British actress explained that her mother’s high society life inspired her when she was preparing for the role of Queen Charlotte.

Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel revealed she always knew she would play a Queen at one point during her career (Carla Guler/Tatler)

“I didn’t need to do much research because I knew the world this character came from already – it was my mother’s world and that makes her very easy to play,” she said.

She added: “Every time I dress up as Queen Charlotte, I pay homage to my mother. (She came from an) upper middle class London family. Before the war they had butlers, their world was very public school.

“My grandfather was the headmaster of Colet Court (St Paul’s prep school), my great-uncle was Bishop of Barbados, later Archbishop of Jamaica, and when my mother visited him there, she had dinner with Princess Margaret.”

Bridgerton is returning for its second series at the end of March.

The Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England.

Rosheuvel also revealed she has been waiting to play a Queen for a long time, knowing she would eventually be offered the role.

She told Tatler: “I’m a great believer in waiting, in biding my time, being confident enough in my craft and who I am as a person to know that it will happen, that one day someone would see me and go, ‘Right, you are perfect for playing the Queen of England’.”

Bridgerton became the most watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

Rosheuvel explained the cast have become very close after filming two series of the show.

“(For season two) it was like family getting back together. Our favourite scenes are the ball scenes because it’s the only time we’re all together and you get to catch up on people’s children, their husbands, their dogs.

“The directors find it quite difficult with everybody chat, chat, chatting away. They’re like, ‘Come on!’”

Bridgerton series two launches on Netflix on March 25.

The April issue of Tatler is available on newsstands and via digital download on March 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier