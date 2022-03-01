Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Netflix have offered a glimpse into the new series of its hit gang drama Top Boy which returns on March 18.

Original cast members Ashley Walters and Kano will return, as well as Micheal Ward and Little Simz, who recently won a Brit award for Best New Artist.

The critically-acclaimed drama was revived on the streaming giant in 2019 with rapper Drake as an executive producer after it was axed by Channel 4.

⚠️ SEASON 2 TRAILER ⚠️ this time it's bigger than Summerhouse 🌎 TOP BOY S2 available March 18, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/9XtjShx2HD — Top Boy (@topboynetflix) March 1, 2022

Drake previously said he wanted to bring the show back because it reminded him of where he grew up in Toronto.

In the teaser clip released on Tuesday, Walters – who plays main protagonist Dushane Hill – is sat in a cafe saying: “It’s just mad that we’re here again init.

“I’ve got a link, Spain and Morocco, about to come true with a big bit. More money than we’ve ever seen in real life.

“People want to get high, that’s life.”

Later in the clip, he is seen to say: “We’ve got a problem, I need someone to go out there and fix it” before adding “family is everything.”

Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy in London (Ian West/PA)

In the trailer, Walters is seen to be speaking to Jasmine Jobson, who was nominated for a Bafta for her role as Jaq in the hit Netflix series.

Walters says: “I can’t have people come around the block, stab one of our youngest, Jaq go to work man.”

Jobson, who is seen walking in an alleyway with her hood up and through a nightclub, says: “I’m on it.”

Later in the clip, she adds: “I will ride out for her until the end, because that is what you do for your family.”

In the trailer, Little Simz adds: “You do what you have too, to protect the people that you love.”

The new series of Top Boy returns to Netflix on March 18.