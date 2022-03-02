Ed Sheeran gets green light for crypt in chapel at his Suffolk estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran gets green light for crypt in chapel at his Suffolk estate

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 7.35am
Ed Sheeran (PA)
Ed Sheeran (PA)

Pop star Ed Sheeran has been granted permission to put a crypt under the floor of a private chapel within the grounds of his East Anglian estate.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter gained approval in 2019 to build the “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” at his home in the county of Suffolk, where he grew up.

A further application submitted to East Suffolk Council, seeking permission for a crypt in the nave of the chapel, has now been given the green light.

No official consultees objected but a member of the public suggested Sheeran was “detached from reality”.

Anna Woods, who gave a Cambridge address, wrote: “Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath and now even the act of dying be apart from the rest of us?”

In its decision to approve the application, East Suffolk Council said: “It is noted that the revised plans include an area identified as ‘burial zone’.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

“Whilst this was not included within the original permission, it is considered that the creation of any ‘void’ beneath the building could have been created through the formation of the foundations for the building, without resulting in a separate engineering operation, and any penetration through the existing slab floor after construction would not be considered development.”

The planned crypt will be 1.8 metres (5ft 10in) by 2.7 metres (8ft 10in).

Guests from around the world visit Sheeran’s estate, according to the 2019 planning application for a chapel.

“Many of these people are from many countries, faiths and customs, including for example the USA, Ireland, Ghana, Nigeria, Asia and Australia,” it said.

“Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which, he, his family and these different people can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet, celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance, when they visit.”

The chapel is to be lined with flint, with a spiral stair tower, a lead roof and stained as well as clear glass windows.

