Filming on new Waller-Bridge series to start before end of year

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 7.07pm
Phoebe Waller-Bridge signed a deal in 2019 to create and produce new television content exclusively for Amazon Prime Video (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A new series by Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Amazon Prime will begin shooting by the end of the year.

Actress and screenwriter Waller-Bridge, 36, wrote and starred in the Emmy Award-winning comedy series Fleabag.

She was also the executive producer of BBC black comedy series Killing Eve and co-wrote the latest Bond film No Time To Die.

In 2019, Waller-Bridge signed a deal with Amazon Studios to create and produce new television content exclusively for Amazon Prime Video.

Waller-Bridge won a Bafta for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role in Fleabag (Ian West/PA)

The upcoming series will be the first since the deal was signed.

At the time of the signing, Waller-Bridge said: “I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon.

“Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of.

“It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going.”

The deal is reported to be worth around 20 million US dollars (£16 million) per year, according to Variety, while online news site Deadline suggests the deal is worth in the eight-figure region for a three-year deal.

Details of the latest project are being kept firmly under wraps and the genre of the new series is not yet known.

But Amazon have confirmed reports that a new show by Waller-Bridge is on its way.

