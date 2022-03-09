Piers Morgan in bid to ‘annoy all the right people’ with new ‘uncensored’ show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Piers Morgan in bid to ‘annoy all the right people’ with new ‘uncensored’ show

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 10.53am
Piers Morgan wants to “annoy all the right people” (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Piers Morgan wants to “annoy all the right people” (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Piers Morgan has said he wants to “annoy all the right people” and “cancel that cancel culture which has infected societies around the world” in the first promo for his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In the clip, Morgan can be seen watching footage of him storming off the set of Good Morning Britain last year, as he says he was “forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.”

Morgan left ITV in March 2021 following a row over the comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Discussing the interview on the ITV show the following day, Morgan said he did not believe Meghan’s claims.

His comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

He added: “So I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show, whose main purpose will be to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, newsmaking interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word – fun.

“I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

(News UK)

Sharing the video on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “*ANNOUNCEMENT* Trigger warning: I’m back.. and I’m uncensored.”

It was announced in September that Morgan would host a new global TV show as part of a deal with News Corp and Fox News Media.

The hour-long show will air on TalkTV in the UK, on Fox Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia in Australia.

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, executive editor of TV at News UK, said: “Piers Morgan is a fearless journalist and broadcaster with an unmatched ability to engage audiences internationally.

“With Piers Morgan Uncensored, we’ll be doing something genuinely new – a daily show created for a global audience.”

TalkTV will launch in “early 2022”, with hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries.

It has already been announced The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn is set to present a weeknight news and current affairs programme on the channel.

Morgan’s show will launch “later this spring”, according to News UK.

