Torvill and Dean among celebrity duos in line-up for new DNA Journey series

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 1.39pm
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will appear on the new series of DNA Journey (David Parry/PA Wire)
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will appear on the new series of DNA Journey (David Parry/PA Wire)

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will join six other celebrity duos in a globetrotting quest to discover their heritage next month.

The third series of DNA Journey will feature the ice-skating duo, alongside Coronation Street stars Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska and The Chase stars Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace.

The ITV show will take celebrities around the world, guided using DNA technology and genealogy, to discover their heritage and to meet living relatives on-screen.

Women of The Year Lunch and Awards 2019 – London
Rula Lenska (left) and Maureen Lipman will take part in the new series of DNA Journey on ITV (Ian West/PA Wire)

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Gavin and Stacey on-screen spouses Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, comedians Joel Dommett and Tom Allen, and presenters Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway will also feature.

ITV commissioning editor Louise Major said: “Everyone has a desire to learn more about where they come from, and to be able to share this personal experience with some of our favourite faces is so special and a real treat in the mid-week schedule.”

Previous celebrities duos on the programme include Ant and Dec, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Amanda Holden and Alan Carr and Martin and Roman Kemp.

DNA Journey will air on ITV and ITV Hub next month.

