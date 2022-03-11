Dame Judi Dench among stars kicking off Bafta awards weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dame Judi Dench among stars kicking off Bafta awards weekend

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 10.37pm
Dame Judi Dench arriving for the Bafta fundraising gala at the Londoner in Leicester Square, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Judi Dench arriving for the Bafta fundraising gala at the Londoner in Leicester Square, London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Dame Judi Dench, Lashana Lynch and Tom Hiddleston were among the stars walking the orange-carpet for the Bafta gala in London.

The fundraising event was held at the Londoner in Leicester Square in the capital on Friday evening to kick off the Bafta awards weekend.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
Lashana Lynch arriving for the Bafta fundraising gala at the Londoner in Leicester Square, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Bond actress Lynch, who is a contender for the EE Rising Star Award at the ceremony, appeared at the gala sporting a chic oversized tailored suit ensemble.

The No Time To Die actress has been nominated alongside A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds, The King’s Man actor Harris Dickinson and Kodi Smit-McPhee, whose recent credits include Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
Tom Hiddleston (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The category is the only one at the Bafta film awards which is voted for by the public and previous winners include Bukky Bakray, John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

Dame Judi, who has won seven Bafta awards including a Fellowship in 2002, wore a black number with an elegant velvet scarf detail.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
Nicola Coughlan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Actor Hiddleston, who is presenting an award at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, appeared on the carpet in a sleek tuxedo.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan posed with Batman actor Andy Serkis at the London event, while Victoria’s Jenna Coleman and Call The Midwife actress Helen George also made an appearance.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.

