Bafta award winners show off their prizes and outfits at after-party

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 11.25pm
Lashana Lynch arriving at the 75th British Academy Film Awards Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA)
Lashana Lynch arriving at the 75th British Academy Film Awards Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA)

Famous faces showed off their prizes and glamorous outfits at the Bafta film awards after-party following the star-studded ceremony in London.

Attendees continued the festivities by moving from the award show held in the Royal Albert Hall to the dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Ariana DeBose (Yui Mok/PA

Ariana DeBose stunned at the after-party in a yellow strapless dress with a thigh-high split and red rose embellishment on the side.

The US star picked up the supporting actress prize at the ceremony for her turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Broadway hit West Side Story.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Sian Heder (Yui Mok/PA)

Director Sian Heder was also in attendance wearing a flowing black dress with silver embellishment alongside her trophy for best adapted screenplay for the family drama Coda.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Lashana Lynch (Yui Mok/PA)

No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch showed off her special blue-toned Bafta award for EE rising star while donning a chic black, off-the-shoulder gown.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Troy Kotsur (Yui Mok/PA)

Troy Kotsur looked dapper in a black velvet tux and flat cap as he proudly held up his Bafta award for supporting actor for his role in Coda.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Joanna Scanlan (Yui Mok/PA)

Joanna Scanlan arrived at the after-party dinner in an elegant, floor-length black gown paired with hot pink pointed shoes.

She pretended to hold up the Bafta award in the background behind her in lieu of her actual trophy, which she won for best actress for her performance in the drama After Love.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Dame Shirley Bassey (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey was also in attendance following her dazzling performance of her classic track Diamonds Are Forever during the ceremony where she wore a diamond-embellished silver dress with a flowing cape.

The singer changed her outfit for the celebratory dinner by wearing a pale blush-toned dress with silver floral bedding and a fluffy black shawl.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Awards Dinner – London
Questlove (Yui Mok/PA)

The Roots star Questlove showed off his award for best documentary for Summer Of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which he directed, while dressed in a black suit and oversized coat and dark beads around his neck.

