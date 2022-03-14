Stormzy announces third album as he begins delayed UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stormzy announces third album as he begins delayed UK tour

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 1.19pm Updated: March 14 2022, 3.55pm
Stormzy has announced that his third album will be released this year (PA)
Stormzy’s third album will be released this year, the grime star has announced.

The 28-year-old revealed the news during the first night of his much-delayed Heavy Is The Head UK tour in Cardiff on Sunday.

During the show at the Motorpoint Arena, a video was played giving an insight into the recording process of the forthcoming record.

The video, which showed the Croydon-born rapper in the studio, concluded by confirming the album will arrive this year and is available for pre-order now.

It was described by Stormzy’s team as a “personal gesture of gratitude to his loyal and supportive fans who have waited almost two years for the UK shows”.

The tour, his biggest in the UK to date, includes three nights at London’s O2 Arena as well as shows in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow.

It was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic.

It was among the biggest touring casualties of the virus, with Sir Elton John, Genesis and The Rolling Stones also forced to delay live dates.

The front cover of Heavy Is The Head by Stormzy (2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize/PA)

Originally from south London, Stormzy rose to fame with his song Shut Up, which was released as a freestyle and posted on YouTube.

His 2017 debut album, Gang Signs And Prayer, was the first grime album to reach number one in the UK and was named album of the year at the 2018 Brit Awards.

It was followed two years later by Heavy Is The Head – another number one.

December 2020 saw him sign with influential hip hop record label Def Jam after leaving Atlantic Records, joining some of the biggest names in rap music, including Kanye West, Nas, Pusha T and Public Enemy.

