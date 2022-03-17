Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 3.13am
Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would 'not be good enough' for Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish says she was worried her Bond theme No Time To Die would “not be good enough” for Daniel Craig.

The multi-award winning singer, 20, said she felt pressure to deliver the “incredibly important” song for the actor and “did not feel worthy” to write it.

The song has already won multiple awards and is nominated for best original song at this year’s Oscars.

Speaking on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast with her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell, she revealed that Craig had the final say on including the song in the film.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
The multi-award winning singer said she and her brother Finneas O’Connell ‘did not feel worthy’ to write the ‘incredibly important’ song (Ian West/PA)

“Daniel had to be the one to sign off on it and it’s a really big deal to him, it’s his entire last 17 years or something, and that’s a lot for him,” she said.

“It was his last film, it’s something that has taken over his life for as long as he’s done it and been incredibly important.

“Of course this movie is going to be the most important because it’s the last one. The song needs to be good.

“I didn’t know if it was going to be good enough for him.

“But then it went into the movie and when we met Daniel Craig he was just the most charming, kind, amazing person and he was so complimentary and it meant so much to me.”

New Year honours list 2022
The singer worried the song would ‘not be good enough’ for the film’s star Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)

On being approached to write the song, Eilish added: “We didn’t have a feeling (of) ‘we’re the perfect people to do this’.

“It was like, ‘oh no, somebody else should do this’. We were dying to do it but we definitely didn’t feel worthy at all.”

The siblings added that after a slow start they got into a stride and the song “wrote itself for us.”

“When we started writing it it was really hard to get into the zone because we had a lot of things we wanted to accomplish in making this song,” Eilish said

“Once we started and got those few melodies that were going to make the song what it is, it was so easy to just write.

94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon – Arrivals
No Time To Die has already won multiple awards and is nominated for best original song at this year’s Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“It really came to us once we hit that first stride, the song wrote itself for us.

“I hate the word easy because it wasn’t easy, but it just flowed naturally.”

The pair admitted it had been “rough” to keep the ending of No Time To Die a secret for almost two years after seeing an advanced screening in 2019.

“People asked me all the time, like constantly, and I was like ‘I’m not f****** telling you’,” said Eilish.

