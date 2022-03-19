Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to be part of ‘all-star’ Oscars musical line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to be part of ‘all-star’ Oscars musical line-up

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 12.33am
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to be part of the Oscars musical line-up (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will be part of the musical line-up at the 94th Oscars ceremony, it has been announced.

The Californian, 46, will play in an “all-star” band featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

Also slated to perform during the show and the Oscars official after party is DJ D-Nice  while The Samples, a vocal group led by Jason White, will also perform.

Travis Blink-182
Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan are set  to reveal more musical guests and performances in the lead-up to the show on March 27.

A slew of Hollywood stars have already been announced as part of the presenting line-up, which includes Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis and John Travolta.

Anthony Hopkins, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek, are all set to take to the stage during Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 94th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on March 27.

