Lifestyle

Belfast wins best picture at Movies for Grown-ups Awards

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 3.47am
Belfast wins best picture at 2022 Movies for Grown-ups Awards (Ian West/PA)
Belfast has won AARP the Magazine’s best picture at the Movies for Grown-ups Awards.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film picked up the top accolade at the ceremony, which champions movies for audiences over 50.

Irish premiere Belfast
(left to right) Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds with Jude Hill in front as they attend the Irish premiere of film Belfast at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast, to mark the opening night of the Belfast Film Festival. Picture date: Thursday November 4, 2021.

The ceremony advocates “fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers.”

Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won best TV series.

The winners were announced during a virtual event broadcast on PBS and hosted by Alan Cumming on Friday.

