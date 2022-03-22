Original West Side Story star criticises Oscars for not inviting Rachel Zegler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Original West Side Story star criticises Oscars for not inviting Rachel Zegler

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 4.21am
Original West Side Story star criticises Oscars for not inviting Rachel Zegler (Ian West/PA)
One of West Side Story’s original stars says Oscars organisers have a “duty” to find Rachel Zegler a seat after the actress revealed she had not been invited to the awards.

Russ Tamblyn, who played Riff in the 1961 version of the film, noted Zegler’s starring role in the 2021 remake and urged the Academy to “do right by her”.

It comes after Zegler shocked fans after replying to a comment on Instagram asking her what she would be wearing to the ceremony on Sunday

“I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she wrote.

The news caused uproar on social media, with many including Tamblyn weighing in on the situation.

“@TheAcademy as a voting member and the original Riff, let me say: it’s your duty to find Rachel a seat at the Oscars,” the actor wrote.

“She STARS in #Westsidestory which is nominated across the board. When they say representation matters, this is what that means.

“Please do right by her.”

Zegler stars as one of the film’s protagonists, Maria, alongside Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of the West End hit musical.

Britain Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
She previously thanked fans for their support and said she would “respect the process”.

“My goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, I really really do,” she said.

“We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen.

“That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London) and awards shows alike.

“Let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R.”

West Side Story has earned seven nods at this year’s Oscars, including best picture, best director, best supporting actress, best cinematography and best sound.

