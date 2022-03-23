Adele and Strictly among Must-See Moment Award nominees at TV Baftas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adele’s onscreen reunion with the teacher that changed her life and Rose Ayling-Ellis’s silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing are both in the running to be named the ‘must-see moment’ at the Bafta TV awards.

Soap star Ayling-Ellis, 27, was the first deaf contestant to win Strictly alongside her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice, and their routine – during which they paused the music and danced in silence as a tribute to the deaf community – is among six nominees for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award.

The award, which is the only one voted for by the public, celebrates the diversity of British TV and the moments that got our nation talking, tweeting and laughing in 2021.

ITV’s An Audience With Adele – which aired in November last year – saw the singer surprised on stage by Ms McDonald, from Chestnut Grove School in Balham, who taught her before she moved to the prestigious Brit School as a teenager.

Adele’s reunion with her old school teacher is among the nominees (Matt Crossick/PA)

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! has also been nominated for the moment presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly had a dig at alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street.

During an episode of the jungle reality show, the pair jokingly referenced alleged breaches of Covid regulations, saying that the show’s contestants “categorically deny” any suggestion they had a party in the Welsh castle where the show takes place.

They added: “And this fictional party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a Secret Santa.”

Donnelly then looked directly into the camera and said: “Evening Prime Minister … for now.”

Netflix has also received a nomination for the gruesome red light, green light game featured in episode one of hit South Korean series Squid Game.

Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin and Bimini Bon Boulash’s verse in the Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK performance of UK Hun? on BBC Three complete the list of nominees.

Ant and Dec were nominated for their jibe at the Prime Minister on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here (ITV/PA)

Sara Putt, chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, said: “We are delighted to be revealing the six moments which truly showcase the very best and most-talked-about programmes of 2021, demonstrating what Bafta is about: excellence and inspiration.

“Television in 2021 highlighted the importance and power of entertainment. From heart-warming moments to raising awareness of hugely important issues, the shows and moments nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award 2022 reflect our TV habits of the last year and perfectly celebrate the relationship between TV viewers and the people who make it.

“I am so excited to see what the public choose to be their Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment winner, in what is sure to be a close contest.”

Voting for the winner of the Virgin Media Must See Moment Award opens on March 23 at 7am and closes on April 19 at 5pm.

Fans can vote at www.virginmedia.com/bafta.

The winner will be announced at the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards on May 8 2022.