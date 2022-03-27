Liam Gallagher performs Live Forever in memory of Foo Fighters drummer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liam Gallagher performs Live Forever in memory of Foo Fighters drummer

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 11.31am Updated: March 27 2022, 1.03pm
Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall (PA)
Liam Gallagher dedicated his final song during a charity performance to Taylor Hawkins following the death of the Foo Fighters drummer at age 50 on Saturday.

The former Oasis frontman, 49, played a Teenage Cancer Trust concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night, singing a career-spanning show of solo hits and Oasis classics.

At the end of the gig, Gallagher sang Live Forever, dedicating it to his friend Hawkins.

A photograph of the rock star, who died during the South American leg of Foo Fighters’ world tour, was displayed throughout the emotional performance.

The drum kit used in the charity gig also had the name “Taylor” written prominently on it.

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2022 – London
Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert (Aaron Chown/PA)

Gallagher’s recent single Everything’s Electric was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Following the news of Hawkins sudden death, Gallagher wrote in a tweet: “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother.”

Gallagher is an ambassador for Teenage Cancer Trust and played the penultimate concert in a week-long series which has also featured Don Broco, Yungblud and Madness. Ed Sheeran will close the run of gigs with a show on Sunday night.

The performances, now in their 20th year, included an evening of comedy hosted by Joel Dommett with guests including Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan and Seann Walsh.

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey helped launch the concert series to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust in 2000 and is also a patron of the charity. There were no shows in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

