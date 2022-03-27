Dame Judi Dench graces Oscars red carpet on the arm of TikTok famous grandson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dame Judi Dench graces Oscars red carpet on the arm of TikTok famous grandson

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 12.31am
The actress is nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dame Judi Dench has arrived at the Oscars red carpet with her grandson, TikTok star and date for the ceremony, Sam Williams.

The actress, nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast, has been a social media sensation for her videos with Sam.

He has now totted up a following of more than 236,000 on the platform thanks to his videos of Dame Judi’s perfectly co-ordinated viral dance challenges and ‘Guess the Lyrics’ games.

The 83-year-old can be seen dancing to Relationship by Young Thug and Cheryl by Yung Gravy in some of the most popular videos, and also takes part in a jokes quiz in which she knows all the answers.

Her grandson even gave a glimpse of his Oscars prep ahead of tonight’s event, posting a TikTok of his transition from daywear to suit.

The video is titled: “Let’s go off to the Oscars!”

The 24-year-old is yet to give his followers a peek at his grandmother at the event on his TikTok or Instagram.

On the arm of her grandson, Dame Judi landed on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards wearing a simple white satin column dress with an embroidered jacket over the top.

