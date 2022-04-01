Harry Styles praises Ukrainian director after video filmed as war broke out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry Styles praises Ukrainian director after video filmed as war broke out

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 10.57am Updated: April 1 2022, 11.37am
Harry Styles said the Ukrainian director of his new music video ‘was absolutely incredible’ (PA)
Harry Styles has spoken about working with Ukrainian director Tanu Muino on his latest music video as he praised her and the team for continuing to film with him as conflict broke out in their home country.

The former One Direction singer, 28, was referring to the music video for As It Was, the first single from his upcoming 13-track album Harry’s House.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast on Friday, the day the single was released, he told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: “It was a two-day shoot and on the second day was kind of the start of everything in Ukraine and she was absolutely incredible (Muino) and her DP (director of photography) Nikita (Kuzmenko) as well was amazing and they wanted to keep shooting.

“I have to say a massive thank-you to them for their strength and all the love that they put into the video, and I think that comes across in the video.

“I obviously am sending them the very best and everyone that’s there.”

The singer and actor also spoke to BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball about finally releasing the single, as he said Harry’s House is the “favourite thing” he has made so far.

Speaking about the album, which is released on May 20, he told Ball: “I’m really, really proud of it. And I think obviously all of us went through something during the pandemic and everything.

“I think for me personally it was the first time I’d really been forced to pause and I think obviously it gave me a chance to work out who I was away from music, as a friend, a son, a brother, all those things.

“Being able to put a little more, I guess, just adjust the balance of my life a little bit, gave me a chance to make music from a different place than I think I’d been making it from in the past and I felt a lot freer and a lot less afraid of anything.

“I think that’s a really exciting place to make music from, so more than ever before I’d say the reward has been in the process for me, so I feel very much like I’ve kind of achieved everything I want to achieve with this album already so everything from this point on just feels very exciting.”

He also revealed the voice heard at the beginning of As It Was is that of his goddaughter Ruby Winston, who is the daughter of Ben Winston – the executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.

