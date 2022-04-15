Cardi B and Offset finally reveal name of baby son and share photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cardi B and Offset finally reveal name of baby son and share photos

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 8.29am
Cardi B has revealed her young son is called Wave (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their baby son and shared a first photo of his face, seven months after he was born.

The rappers, who are already parents to daughter Kulture, three, revealed they have named their second child Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi B, 29, who gave birth to the baby on September 4, shared pictures on Instagram of the child dressed in a blue fur-trimmed parka and blue beanie hat, teamed with huge diamond necklaces.

She captioned the photos with dinosaur, wave and bear emojis.

Meanwhile Offset, 30, shared a picture of the baby in the bath, still wearing huge necklaces, and captioned the shot: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”

Cardi B later tweeted that the name was her husband’s idea, writing: “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !”

The message was accompanied by a video of the baby’s huge necklace, which spells out his name on a wave depicted in diamonds, which also features a baby shark on a surfboard.

The couple announced the arrival of their second child on September 6, when they shared a photo of them cradling the new arrival, who was wrapped in a blue blanket.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is also father to daughter Kalea, seven, and sons Kody, seven, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

