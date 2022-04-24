Julia Bradbury reveals fears prompted by breast cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Entertainment TV & Film

Julia Bradbury reveals fears prompted by breast cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 12.03am
Julia Bradbury (Ian West/PA)
Julia Bradbury (Ian West/PA)

Broadcaster Julia Bradbury has said she was unsure whether she would ever travel or wear a bikini again following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The former Countryfile presenter, 51, underwent a mastectomy in October during which her breast plus two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

She spoke to Hello! magazine from Mauritius where she was on holiday with her partner Gerry and their three children, Zephyrus, 10, and seven-year-old twins Xanthe and Zena.

Julia Bradbury and her children (Hello! magazine/PA)

She said: “I have this feeling of embracing everything now, grabbing everything that life has to offer with open arms.

“I wasn’t sure that I would ever travel again – and certainly wasn’t sure whether I’d wear a bikini ever again.”

Bradbury said she had always appreciated the “healing power of nature” and did so even more now.

“I’m still at the acute end of coming through my diagnosis and coming to terms with everything, so life is very heightened,” she said.

“The skies are a deeper shade of blue, the patterns of nature are more striking than usual.

“I’m taking it all in.”

Bradbury said she was using her illness as an opportunity to “reset” her emotional and physical health and now practises meditation and gratitude every day, sleeps at least eight hours each night and has cut out almost all alcohol.

She added: “It will be a long time before you find me dancing on tables again – and I love dancing on tables.”

Bradbury also told how she had promised at the beginning of the holiday to agree to any of her children’s requests, from swimming to trekking or eating ice cream but only one a day.

She added: “They are this size for such a short time: you blink and they’re gone.

“I want to enjoy every one of those moments and they’re even more magnified and precious now.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

