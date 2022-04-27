Florence Welch: You don’t have to date bad people to make good songs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Florence Welch: You don’t have to date bad people to make good songs

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 1.45am
Florence Welch: ‘You don’t have to date bad people to make good songs’ (Vogue/PA)
Florence Welch says she now realises “you don’t have to date bad people to make good songs”.

The singer, known for her eponymous rock band Florence + The Machine, appears in the May issue of British Vogue, in which she discusses her new music, motherhood and being sober during lockdown.

Welch’s fifth studio album Dance Fever is due to be released next month on May 13.

The Brit award winner told Vogue the new album was “Lungs (her debut album) with more self-knowledge”.

Welch’s fifth studio Dance Fever is due to be released next month on May 13 (Matt Crossick)

“I’m kind of winking at my own creation,” she said.

“A lot of it is questioning my commitment to loneliness; to my own sense as a tragic figure.

“I feel like as a female artist you spend a lot of time screaming into the void for people to take you seriously, in a way that male artists just don’t have to do.”

She added: “You don’t have to date bad people to make good songs.”

On the topic of having both a family and a career, and what might dissuade her from the former, Welch said she is “afraid”.

“It seems like the bravest thing in the world to have children. It’s the ultimate measure of faith and of letting go of control,” she said.

The singer, known for her eponymous rock band Florence + The Machine, appears in the May issue of British Vogue (Vogue/PA)

“I feel like to have a child and to let that amount of love in…I’ve spent my life trying to run away from these big feelings.

“I think I’ve had a stilted emotional immaturity just through having been in addiction and eating disorders for years.”

The singer has been open about her struggles with her mental health and has been sober for eight years.

