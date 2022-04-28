Olivia Wilde ‘served custody papers on stage on behalf of ex Jason Sudeikis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Olivia Wilde ‘served custody papers on stage on behalf of ex Jason Sudeikis’

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 7.19am
Olivia Wilde has reportedly been served with legal papers on behalf of her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis while appearing on stage to promote her new film (PA)
Olivia Wilde has reportedly been served with legal papers on behalf of her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis while appearing on stage to promote her new film (PA)

Olivia Wilde has reportedly been served with legal papers on behalf of her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis while appearing on stage to promote her new film.

The director was appearing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas at a presentation for her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which stars her partner Harry Styles and English actor Florence Pugh, when she was given a brown envelope.

US media reported a person approached from the seated section and slid the envelope marked “private and confidential” across the front of the stage to Wilde, who then opened it, with US entertainment news website Deadline saying there were custody documents inside relating to the two children the 38-year-old has with Ted Lasso star Sudeikis.

A source for 46-year-old Sudeikis told US showbiz outlet Variety: “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis.

“Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the source added.

The pair were together from 2011 until late 2020 and are parents of eight-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, five.

CinemaCon’s managing director Mitch Neuhauser said the event was re-evaluating its security procedures.

“We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorised to be there.

“In light of this incident, we are re-evaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees,” Mr Neuhauser told Deadline in a statement.

Wilde in December said she was “happier” than she has ever been after commencing her relationship with former One Direction singer Styles.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that,” she told US Vogue.

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in September, after filming had to be stopped several times during the pandemic.

Styles, 28, has received acclaim for his recent headline performances at the Coachella festival in the California desert, where Wilde was filmed watching him from the side of the stage on April 15.

Sudeikis, meanwhile, stars as the eponymous coach Lasso in the south-west London-set Apple TV series, which features a predominantly British cast and won numerous accolades during the most recent awards season.

