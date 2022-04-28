Julian Lennon reveals ‘love-hate relationship’ with Beatles classic Hey Jude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Julian Lennon reveals ‘love-hate relationship’ with Beatles classic Hey Jude

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 6.41pm
Julian Lennon reveals his ‘love-hate relationship’ with Beatles classic Hey Jude (Dave Thompson/PA)
Julian Lennon reveals his ‘love-hate relationship’ with Beatles classic Hey Jude (Dave Thompson/PA)

Julian Lennon has revealed he had a love-hate relationship with Beatles song Hey Jude as it was a “dark reminder” about his parents’ divorce.

The song was written by Sir Paul McCartney to comfort then five-year-old Julian when his father John and mother Cynthia were separating.

Speaking on the radio show Debatable on SiriusXM Volume, Lennon said: “I wasn’t really aware of what was going on except when I started seeing Yoko (Ono) around, obviously that made a bit of an impact and apparently I struggled with the separation a great deal at five.

Music – John Lennon – Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus
Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon and his father John Lennon at the rehearsal of the Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus (PA)

“I would have raging moments of being a screaming child but those moments haven’t stuck with me.

“For me it has always been about moving forward, protecting mum the best that I could and making her proud, keeping an eye on her, arms around her, protecting her all the way up until the end, she was my priority.”

Lennon revealed that watching the Beatles documentary Get Back released last year and “reflecting on the song Hey Jude” inspired his new seventh album titled Jude.

He said: “The album allowed me to explain what Hey Jude meant to me because the fact of the matter is it was a love-hate relationship, I thought I had heard it enough.

“I am thankful to Paul for writing it and putting some hope behind what was to come, but the downside of it was it was a dark reminder of what actually went down at that time, the separation.

John Lennon
Julian and Cynthia Lennon (Dave Thompson/PA)

“After watching the documentary there was such pride seeing dad the way I used to know him as a kid, remembering him and seeing him being a goofy bugger but also being such a great writer, performer and singer.

“It reminded me how much love I actually had for him, it just brought a lot of memories up.”

Lennon added that doing an acoustic version of his father’s “iconic” song Imagine to raise money for the crisis in Ukraine was something he “dreaded” having to do his entire adult life.

“It was the easiest thing and the hardest thing I have ever had to do,” he added.

