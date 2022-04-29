Celine Dion reschedules UK tour dates as she battles health issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celine Dion has apologised to fans as she announced she is cancelling and rescheduling a string of European tour dates as she battles health issues.

The musician, 54, said she is experiencing muscle spasms but is “doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows”.

The tour, which includes dates in Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and at London’s O2 Arena, has already been rescheduled a number of times because of Covid.

She was due to arrive in the UK in May 2022 but the dates have now been moved to March and April 2023.

In an emotional video on Instagram, the French Canadian star said: “Well here we are again.

“I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately we have to cancel some too.

“The good news is that I am doing a little bit better but it’s going very slow and it’s very frustrating for me.

“I’m getting treatment from my doctors and taking medication but I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped.

“I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet.

“I’m just telling you how I feel and I want you to know I’m sorry for this news. I know you’ve all waited so long for the concerts and I appreciate your loyalty.

“By now I’m convinced that you should be so fed up with all of this and waiting for so long. But all I can say is that I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that’s what you deserve.

“Thank you so much for the message of love and support that you always send to my social media, it means a lot to me.

“I also want to say that like all of you I stand with the people of Ukraine and I hope and pray that this war ends soon, sending you all my love and prayers for peace. Hope to see you soon.”

Dion has been open about her health issues and already postponed her Las Vegas residency and cancelled the remaining shows of the North America leg of her Courage World Tour.

Announcing the axing of her American tour dates in January, she wrote: “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”