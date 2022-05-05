New trailer released for Game Of Thrones spin-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New trailer released for Game Of Thrones spin-off

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 5.39pm
A new trailer for Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon has been released (Ollie Upton/HBO/PA)
A new trailer for Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon has been released (Ollie Upton/HBO/PA)

A new trailer for Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon has been released, giving viewers a taste of what to expect from the show when it airs in August.

The 10-episode HBO series follows events that took place 200 years before those portrayed in Game Of Thrones.

The new trailer opens with a narrator saying: “What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?” as Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, appears.

Rickard Stark, Corlys Velaryon and Boremund Baratheon are then seen pledging their faithfulness to King Viserys and his heir Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The series is based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel, which tells the story of House Targaryen.

Later in the trailer, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, played by Eve Best, can be seen talking to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, portrayed by Emma D’Arcy.

As a word of warning to Princess Rhaenyra, Princess Rhaenys says: “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”

A montage of dramatic moments from the series follows, with a narrator heard saying: “We play an ugly game.”

The trailer draws to a close with Daemon Targaryen carrying a torch of fire and a fire-breathing dragon lighting up a metal crest, while a narrator says: “History does not remember blood, it remembers names.”

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans will all star in the upcoming series.

In the UK, House Of The Dragon will air in August on Sky Atlantic and steaming service Now.

