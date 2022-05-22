Adele Roberts appears on Women’s Health cover with visible stoma bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adele Roberts appears on Women’s Health cover with visible stoma bag

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 12.03am
Adele Roberts (Women’s Health UK/Zoe McConnell)
Adele Roberts (Women’s Health UK/Zoe McConnell)

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has said she loves her body “more than ever” as she appeared on the cover of Women’s Health UK with a visible stoma bag.

The 43-year-old presenter revealed in October she was undergoing treatment for stomach cancer and later had a tumour removed through surgery.

She now uses a stoma bag, which attaches to her abdomen and collects her faeces, and has also been undergoing chemotherapy.

(Women’s Health UK/Zoe McConnell)

Roberts discussed staying strong mentally throughout her treatment during a photoshoot with Women’s Health UK.

She said: “Being diagnosed with cancer has meant I’ve learned to appreciate my body; be grateful that it works; be grateful they found the tumour in time to remove it and be grateful (that modern medicine means I can) have a stoma.

“I feel like I love my body more than ever.”

Addressing the importance of talking about cancer, she said: “One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in our lives and I think the more we can actually talk about it, the less negatively affected people will be mentally, if and when that happens.

“That’s why it means so much – as someone undergoing cancer treatment and with a visible stoma – to be on the cover of Women’s Health.”

Roberts admitted she has spent a lot of time feeling “upset” about her diagnosis and added: “When I was in hospital, recovering after my surgeries, I would overhear conversations of other women on the ward and learn they had a much worse diagnosis than me – maybe terminal cancer – and that’s when I’d feel down.

(Women’s Health UK/Zoe McConnell)

“I think my strategy, so that I can stay stable while I’m on chemotherapy, is just to get on with it and try and not let it beat me mentally.

“Like, I need to sort of tackle it head-on, because that’s how I cope with things, but I understand everyone’s different.”

Roberts, who is bisexual and a campaigner for LGBT rights, also recalled meeting her partner Kate for the first time.

She said: “I remember seeing her and just thinking she was beautiful, but I didn’t know she was gay; then she mentioned that she was going on a date with a woman and that was it, she couldn’t get rid of me!”

Claire Sanderson, editor-in-chief of Women’s Health UK, hailed Roberts as a role model.

She said: “Wellness should always be an inclusive space and what better way to embody that than have someone as inspiring as Adele on the cover of Women’s Health.

“It’s an empowering, joyful image, full of positivity and spirit.

“Adele truly is a role model – not just within the wellness world, but for all women who have had to face up to serious illnesses like cancer.

“Her mental strength – helped by talking with others and staying physically active – is quite incredible.

“ It’s been a privilege to publish and we’re incredibly proud to help Adele tell her story.”

Roberts, from Southport, Merseyside, first found fame in Channel 4’s Big Brother series in 2002 where one of her housemates was Jade Goody, who died in 2009 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show and last year she took over the Weekend Breakfast programme.

