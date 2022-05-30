Sir Lenny Henry praises Russell T Davies for casting Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Lenny Henry praises Russell T Davies for casting Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.04am
Sir Lenny Henry praises 'more power to Russell T Davies' for casting Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who (Matthew Joseph/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry praises ‘more power to Russell T Davies’ for casting Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who (Matthew Joseph/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has said “a lot of black fans have been looking at our watches for a while” praising Russell T Davies for casting Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor Who.

Rwanda-born Gatwa, 29, will make his debut as the iconic two-hearted Time Lord in 2023, following in the footsteps of stars who have carried the mantle before including Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker.

Sir Lenny, who spoofed the role 37 years ago for The Lenny Henry Show, is over the moon about the casting, telling the Radio Times that that black children need role models and gatekeeper allies.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Ncuti Gatwa attending the Virgin Bafta TV Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

The 63-year-old actor said: “A lot of black fans have been looking at our watches for a while! More power to Russell T Davies.”

Sir Lenny will next star in a BBC adaption of Kit de Waal’s book My Name Is Leon, about a young black boy from Birmingham who is stuck in the care system during the 1980s.

The Dudley-born actor said: “With people like Kit, Steve McQueen, Malorie Blackman and our team on this – writer Shola Amoo and director Lynette Linton – we’re securing a future for British drama.

Radio Times
Radio Times (RT/PA)

“I grew up in a working-class neighbourhood in the Black Country, I want to see those stories. The Crown is great, but can we see ourselves on TV too?”

Gatwa, known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix hit Sex Education, will become the 14th Doctor on the popular BBC show after Whittaker announced last July she will be leaving the role.

In 2020, Gatwa was named the winner of the actor category at the Scottish Baftas for his role in Sex Education, and was nominated at this year’s Bafta TV awards.

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer Davies is returning as the programme’s showrunner after departing the show in 2009.

Davies, who was responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, will be back to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023, the BBC previously said.

