Entertainment TV & Film

Damian Lewis pays tribute to late wife Helen McCrory as ‘fabulous human being’

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 10.08am
Damian Lewis said his late wife Helen McCrory is ‘much missed’ (PA)
Damian Lewis has remembered his late wife Helen McCrory, saying she is “much, much missed”.

Acclaimed actress McCrory died in April 2021 aged 52 following a battle with cancer.

Stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and his wife Keeley Hawes were pictured attending a memorial service held for her in May this year.

Homeland star Lewis, 51, told Good Morning Britain hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway, who were also at the memorial, that it was a “special day”.

He said: “She was a fabulous human being and people from all walks of life have been in touch to say what an impact she had on their lives.

“That day we had the other day… was a special day, I’m very glad you could have been part of it.

“She was celebrated by, you know, her tribe, her profession, the acting profession – actors, directors, producers, writers – all showed up and she’s much, much missed.”

Lewis will be among the stars taking to the pitch this weekend for Soccer Aid, where he will be part of the England team alongside its captain, former One Direction star Liam Payne, and the team manager, ex-West Ham and Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp.

Other celebrities in the England side include last year’s star player Tom Grennan, as well as Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Sir Mo Farah, Joe Cole and Alex Brooker.

Lewis, who played in the first Soccer Aid match in 2006, recounted an anecdote about McCrory, telling ITV’s flagship breakfast show: “When she came to Soccer Aid the very first time and I got into my hotel room up in Manchester in The Lowry, it was covered in Union Jack bunting and England flags everywhere, which she had gone out and bought and decorated the room with.

“So she’s with us. She’s with us again this year.”

Soccer Aid, labelled the world’s biggest celebrity football match, raises money for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

Since its creation in 2006, it has raised more than £60 million for the humanitarian organisation, which provides aid to children worldwide.

Billions star Lewis was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to drama and charity.

Soccer Aid For Unicef 2022 takes place on Sunday at The London Stadium.

