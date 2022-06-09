Who could replace Sue Barker as the face of BBC’s Wimbledon coverage?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who could replace Sue Barker as the face of BBC’s Wimbledon coverage?

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 6.02pm Updated: June 9 2022, 8.04pm
John McEnroe and Sue Barker during a previous Wimbledon (PA)
John McEnroe and Sue Barker during a previous Wimbledon (PA)

Sue Barker has announced that the upcoming Wimbledon tournament will be her last as lead presenter.

After 30 years in the role, the former French Open winner has become as familiar to fans of the summer tennis action from SW19 as strawberries and cream.

Here are the potential replacements:

– John McEnroe

Tie Break Tens – The Royal Albert Hall
John McEnroe (Steve Paston/PA)

The American former player, 63, is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time and won seven singles and eight doubles Grand Slams during his career.

Known for both his volleying skills and adversarial on-court behaviour, McEnroe claimed the number one tennis ranking in both the singles and doubles before retiring in 2006.

Since the end of his professional career, he has served as a pundit and commentator including for the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, and could now step up to the lead role.

– Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova file photo
Martina Navratilova (Steven Paston/PA)

The Czech and American former professional player and coach, 65, won a combined total of 59 major titles during her career – including nine Wimbledon singles championships.

Her decades-long rivalry with America’s Chris Evert was one of the most high-profile in the sport.

She is an ambassador for the Women’s Tennis Association and a regular commentator for the BBC at Wimbledon.

– Tracy Austin

Wimbledon 2017 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tracy Austin (Adam Davy/PA)

Former world number one Austin, 59, has been working as a BBC pundit for almost 20 years, dating back to her coverage of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

The American remains the youngest woman in history to win the single’s title at the US Open in 1979 – aged 16.

She won the title again in 1981 as well as taking home the Wimbledon mixed doubles trophy a year earlier with her brother John.

– Tim Henman

Andy Murray Live – SSE Glasgow
Tim Henman (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former British number one Henman became a regular Wimbledon pundit in 2008, having retired a year earlier from the professional circuit.

The 47-year-old reached the Wimbledon semi-final four times and is on the board of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the tournament.

– Billie Jean King

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 – Arrivals
Billie Jean King (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The 78-year-old former world number one has delivered expert commentary for the BBC and other broadcasters for many years.

Considered a trailblazer for the women’s sport, she won 39 Grand Slam titles during her career in the 60s and 70s and has also been vocal on issues including female representation and LGBTQ rights.

– Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness team captain on Celebrity Juice
Paddy McGuinness (Ian West/PA)

McGuinness, 48, took over from Barker as host of A Question Of Sport last year, making the Top Gear presenter a potential contender for Barker’s latest vacancy too.

She had fronted the long-running TV quiz for 24 years before her final episode was broadcast in May.

